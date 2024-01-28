F1 applies for trademark for NEW US grand prix venue in iconic city

Formula 1 and and the United States appears to be a winning combination and F1's desire to continue the growth in the US continues to leap forward rapidly, with recent trademark applications hinting at a potential new grand prix on the East Coast.

This latest move follows the success the sport has already had in reaching the United States and it has grown significantly more popular, with three grands prix now held in our country and more expected to follow.

Next in line, may be Chicago, according to what the recent filings would suggest.

Netflix’s Drive to Survive and the additions of races in Miami and Las Vegas has fuelled that popularity, with the two cities hosting successful events that go alongside the established United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Formula One Licensing BV’s recent trademark filings for ‘Grand Prix of Chicago’ and other related names at the United States Patent and Trademark Office have sparked speculation that the sport is potentially exploring the idea of a future F1 race in the city.

F1 hint at Chicago GP

These applications could be a protective measure and nothing has been officially confirmed by F1, but they do suggest that Chicago is being considered as a new venue.

This move would also match the increased interest in street circuits on the calendar, with Las Vegas and the latest introduction of the Madrid Grand Prix in the future proving that.

The recent filings have ignited discussions amongst fans about the potential race, with F1’s interest in the city being evidently clear despite it not being guaranteed yet.

The contract for Austin’s Circuit of the Americas is due to expire in 2026, which has left fans questioning whether Chicago will be its replacement.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix’s contract runs until 2025, while Miami have a long-term deal on the calendar until 2031.

