F1 WAG Schumacher a shock DNF on German reality show

Cora Schumacher, ex-wife of Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher, has apparently quit the German version of reality show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here after suffering with respiratory issues.

Schumacher's entry into the jungle was hotly anticipated after her appearance on the German Big Brother back in 2018.

However, the actress and model's journey on Ich Bin Ein Star proved to be short-lived, lasting just two episodes before her exit was confirmed.

Ralf Schumacher and his brother Michael Schumacher claimed five family one-twos during their career

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher has also managed to forge a successful racing career for himself

Schumacher quits Ich Bin Ein Star

Cora, who was married to Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf for almost 15 years, sensationally quit the show after campfire smoke made it difficult for her to breathe. She is a known sufferer of long Covid.

An official statement read: “Cora suffers from a severe cough and decides that she no longer feels healthily fit for the jungle adventure. We wish her all the best!”

Ralf Schumacher, who won six races in his 11-year spell in F1 alongside his brother, recently said that he had no concerns about his wife appearing on the reality show.

“I think that she wants to find her own topic with the jungle camp and won’t, for example, take up our shared past. After all, it was all a long time ago,” he told the German news outlet BILD.

