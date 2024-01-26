Ferrari announce HUGE contract as new Red Bull colours revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Ferrari announce HUGE contract as new Red Bull colours revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Charles Leclerc has signed a contract extension with Ferrari, inking a deal to extend his association with the historic team.
➡️ READ MORE
New Red Bull livery revealed in 'new era' post
Campos Racing have revealed their livery for the 2024 season, boasting a mass of Red Bull branding.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher admits forgetting major F1 moments
Ralf Schumacher has admitted in an interview that he doesn't remember many of his achievements in Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen reveals 'luck' factor in F1 record chase
Max Verstappen has admitted that he will have to have some good luck to beat Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's record of seven Formula 1 titles.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star turns to 'exciting' Subaru project after SNUB
Liam Lawson has revealed his next motoring project after failing to win a 2024 seat at AlphaTauri/VCARB, doing up a 2000 Subaru Forester.
➡️ READ MORE