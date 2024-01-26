Ricciardo reveals reaction to F1 new team name

Daniel Ricciardo has reacted with his typical positivity to his team's recently-announced rebrand.

Formerly Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri, Red Bull's junior team is now running under the name Visa Cash App RB, a name that even Visa's vice president admitted was a bit of a 'mouthful'.

The name has been ridiculed on social media, with fans' anger showing through about the apparent selling of more orthodox team names to big brands.

Alfa Romeo's recent name change to Stake F1 also falls into that category, and the new 'VCARB' name comes after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had said that the team's rebrand would be more in line with the wider Red Bull Racing brand.

Nevertheless, it's a new era for the Faenza-based outfit, and an era which Ricciardo and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda will lead them into.

The Faenza-based team in F1 are now known as VisaCashApp RB team

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will take the Faenza-based team into the future

The team have previously been known as Toro Rosso

Ricciardo's Red Bull hopes

Now, Ricciardo has revealed his excitement at driving for the 'new' team, taking to his Instagram page to share the news with his followers.

“New name, new colours, lezgobaybee," the Australian shared on his Instagram Story.

The so-called honey badger will be hoping to get closer to the front of the grid in 2024, with the potential of a seat back with his old Red Bull team up for grabs due to Sergio Perez's expiring contract situation.

