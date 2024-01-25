Former F1 driver BLASTS Hamilton complaints

Lewis Hamilton has been told by former British Formula 1 racer Perry McCarthy not to 'cry too much' about a lack of support in his early days in the sport.

Hamilton started his career with the McLaren team back in 2007, alongside Fernando Alonso, and immediately took F1 by storm, claiming four race victories and losing out on the world championship by just one point.

The Brit then went on to win the 2008 drivers' title, and hasn't looked back since, adding six more with Mercedes and becoming one of the most successful drivers in F1 history.

McCarthy, on the other hand, drove with the Andrea Moda team in the 1992 F1 season, although never actually started a race. He went on to have a successful racing career in other series, including racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans five times.

The British driver also portrayed The Stig in BBC's Top Gear for two series.

Lewis Hamilton's debut season saw him claim four race wins

Lewis Hamilton worked alongside F1 legend Ron Dennis at McLaren

Lewis Hamilton is now a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Hamilton 'shouldn't cry too much'

Now, the 62-year-old has had his say on Hamilton's early days in the sport, where he believes he was provided with all the support he could've hoped for by then-McLaren boss Ron Dennis.

“Lewis shouldn’t cry too much about lack of support," McCarthy told Essentially Sports.

"Because he had something that a lot of people would’ve dreamed of having. That was something like Ron Dennis, the head of McLaren, coming and believing in you.

“Now what Lewis did do is he repaid that belief at every single stage because Lewis is and was brilliant, that was it. So Lewis had the chance and he strangled that chance with every shred of his soul, so he repaid. But Lewis shouldn’t talk too much about lack of opportunities.”

READ MORE: 'Annoying' Lewis Hamilton talent revealed by famous friend