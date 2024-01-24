Verstappen's winning streak BROKEN ahead of F1 season

Max Verstappen has been enjoying his winter break from Formula 1...by racing online instead, with his Team Redline squad.

The reigning F1 world champion took part in a virtual version of the Daytona 24 Hours race, driving a Mercedes (shock!) to victory.

That particular race was part of a sim racing venture for Team Redline, titled as the 'Real Racers Never Quit' (RRNQ) event, and Verstappen has continued to excel in the series.

The three-time world champion currently sits second in the overall standings after that Daytona victory was followed up earlier this week by wins in both Mugello and Silverstone.

Verstappen's RRNQ progress

The 26-year-old claimed a thrilling win in Silverstone, despite a poor qualifying seeing him start down in fourth.

Then, the series switched to F4 machinery, and took a trip to the famous Mugello circuit. Here, Verstappen claimed pole position and stormed to victory, something we became accustomed to seeing in F1 during 2023.

Another race in Mugello followed, and the grid was placed into reverse order, meaning Verstappen started down in tenth.

Despite a heroic effort to come through the field, the Dutchman was beaten in a dramatic finish on the line involving three cars, with Chris Lulham taking that particular victory.

A three-way battle for the win doesn’t get much closer than that! 🔥😨 #RRNQ pic.twitter.com/wSUuKmDwhz — Team Redline (@TeamRedlineSim) January 23, 2024

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner will be hoping that all this off-track racing doesn't burn his star man out before the start of the 2024 F1 season next month.

