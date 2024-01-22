Andretti F1 engine race heats up with new update

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin are ready to resume discussions with Andretti Global about being their engine supplier if their entry into Formula 1 is confirmed.

Andretti Autosport, who are headed by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, are attempting to become an F1 team having established themselves in multiple other motorsport series.

While their spot within the sport is still being mulled over by Formula One Management (FOM), the FIA officially approved their bid to become the 11th team on the grid back in October of last year.

Now, despite the confirmed role of General Motors in the Andretti bid, the proposed new team are looking for an engine supplier for the initial two seasons of their F1 journey, which is pencilled in for 2026.

Renault's Andretti links

It is understood that Renault had initially signed a pre-contract agreement in order to help Andretti with their bid, but that has now expired.

Famin has, however, revealed that he would be open to restarting those negotiations with Andretti, should their bid get over the line.

"We spoke to Andretti and General Motors and if they get started, we'll be happy to resume the discussions," he told Speedweek, via Autoweek.

"At the moment everything is on hold because everything took a little longer than originally expected and that preliminary agreement expired. But we would be happy to sit down at the table with Andretti to find a common solution."

