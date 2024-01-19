F1 team teases BEAUTIFUL new color scheme for 2024
F1 News
F1 team teases BEAUTIFUL new color scheme for 2024
Alpine have teased a major color scheme change for the 2024 season, looking to rebrand ahead of what's expected to be a challenging season.
The British-French team, who have raced in blue cars with pink accents since their rebrand from Renault, appear to have designed a livery that contains more of their secondary color - something they've only done on special occasions so far.
Alpine head into 2024 on the back of a tumultuous 2023 campaign, with power problems and a mass exodus of important personnel hampering their progress.
Buoyed by an injection of cash from a whole host of sporting stars, the team will now be hoping to make an impression on the top five in the constructors' championship.
Alpine's 2024 car unveiling
French driver Esteban Ocon has recently provided a rather negative spin on what may be to come for Alpine in 2024, stating that they are already looking a little 'slow'.
Last week, the team treated their fans to a video showing a first-time firing up of their new power unit, and now they have gone one step further by revealing what looks to be a new color scheme.
Blending in is the new standing out 😉 pic.twitter.com/sDImqnKzc5— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 16, 2024
Alpine will not be officially launching their car until 7 February, the second-earliest confirmed date on the F1 grid.
READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live