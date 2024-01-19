F1 reveal KEY details for massive season opener

Formula 1 have confirmed the session times for pre-season testing in Bahrain, with fans getting their first chance to see the 2024 competitors in action.

The announcement had been made some time ago that testing will run three days from 21 February at the Sakhir circuit, but more detail has now emerged as the test approaches.

The testing, now just a month away, will reveal the first hints at the running order for the coming season - a season which starts just a week after the test.

F1 2024 pre-season testing dates and start times

F1 have revealed that the times on all of the three consecutive days starting from February 21 will see testing begin at 10am in the morning before ending 7pm at night local time (5am ET/2am PT to 2pm ET/11am PT).

Aston Martin first showed their surprising 2023 potential in the Bahrain test

Pre-season testing in 2024 will once again take place at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain

The move comes shortly after the FIA confirmed the race start times for all 24 grands prix to take place this season, a record amount for a Formula 1 campaign.

Given the teams will have just three days to run and not a lot of time after to ensure their cars are in excellent condition to start the season, the time on track will be absolutely crucial.

This means that while headline laptimes will be interesting to glance at, an ideal scenario for teams will instead be on running with minimal reliability issues and being able to put in as many laps as possible.

This will ensure they can collect data and understand their 2024 designs as they hit the track for the first time.

