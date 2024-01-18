F1 make American omission in major 2024 announcement

The FIA have confirmed the start times for almost every session of the 2024 season - but have left gaps in their information for all three US races, with Miami and Austin's qualifying/sprint race times unconfirmed and Las Vegas' qualifying time unconfirmed for unclear reasons.

The coming season will feature a record 24 races, including a return of the Chinese Grand Prix to the calendar, with the series once again making three stops in the United States.

The season gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2, with a local time of 6pm meaning the Sakhir race will once again begin at 10am ET (7am PT).

Along with Saudi Arabia one week later, which will also be a night race at 8pm local time (noon ET, 9am PT), the grands prix will take place on Saturday to observe the Muslim holy period of Ramadan.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will take place at 3pm local time on Sunday July 7 (10am ET/7am PT), with qualifying also running at the same time a day earlier.

Another race that will take place on Saturday includes the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will once again run at 10pm in the evening local time (1am Sunday ET) in a controversial move.

How many races are there in the F1 2024 season?

There will be 24 races on the calendar and while their race start times have been confirmed, there remains uncertainty over other matters during the season.

Aside from the race start, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is also the only race without a confirmed time for its practice sessions heading into the new season.

The FIA have confirmed that these will arrive 'in due course' along with the sprint weekend details, which this season will take place in China, Miami, Austria, United States (Austin), Brazil and Qatar.

