Key Las Vegas GP feature to be used in HUGE international event

Ever wondered what happens to temporary stands once they're no longer needed? Well in the case of the seating sections for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, they're getting transported to New York for another massive global event.

Architecture company Populous, a giant in the industry who have had a hand in the current state of most Major League Baseball ballparks and at least a dozen NFL stadiums, have announced that they'll be repurposing the Vegas stands for a new project.

That project is an ambitious 34,000-seater stadium in Nassau County for the 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

The stadium will begin construction next month ahead of the tournament's start in June, and will host world number one team India's group stage game against the USA.

READ MORE: F1 make American omission in major 2024 announcement

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix was hailed as a huge success despite some teething troubles

Some fans were forced to leave the Las Vegas Grand Prix after sessions were delayed

When is the 2024 Las Vegas GP?

It's not been confirmed whether or not the same stands will be brought back to Nevada for the second Vegas GP, set for 23rd November (10pm PT, 24th November at 1am ET), but it seems fairly likely given the lack of continued need for a 34,000-seater cricket ground on Long Island.

A Populous statement reads: "Beginning construction in February, the stadium’s design utilizes sustainable, temporary solutions while meeting the stringent cricket standards that the ICC has in place — offering a world-first for the sport.

"The grandstands, originally used for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, are being repurposed for the primary general admission seats, while over 80,000 square feet of hospitality space will include a party deck, fan suites, cabanas and VIP clubs, offering an unparalleled experience.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix