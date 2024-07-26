close global

Ricciardo gives honest verdict on future plans amid contract uncertainty

Daniel Ricciardo has offered the latest on his F1 future and unveiled his strategy as F1 approaches the summer break.

The Australian is only contracted at Visa Cash App RB until the end of the season, and he is subject to constant speculation about whether this season could be his last in F1.

Despite coming into the 2024 campaign in positive spirits, the eight-time race winner has struggled to find consistency, and has been regularly outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who recently had his contract extended.

On the other hand, his name is also touted as someone who could replace the struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull, with displays such as his P4 in the Miami sprint race testament to the Aussie's quality.

Daniel Ricciardo is facing a fight to secure a seat in F1 for next season
He has been tipped as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo taking it 'one race at a time'

With Perez enduring a torrid time at Red Bull, Ricciardo has been linked with a return to the team, six years after leaving to join Renault.

However, the 35-year-old insists his focus remains firmly on improving his own performances, given he has finished in the points in just two grands prix so far this year.

Despite reserve driver Liam Lawson already having been tipped as a potential Ricciardo replacement, the ex-McLaren driver is refusing to let any such speculation enter his thoughts.

RB reserve driver Liam Lawson is targeting a spot on the grid in 2025

“Definitely take it as it comes,” he said of his current approach to his future. “You just can't afford to look too far ahead. Planning ahead in this sport is not the right thing to do, so it's race by race. That's the approach.

“Obviously just trying to be present and making sure I'm fully in the moment and giving everything I can on that given day."

“It's also how you're perceived in this sport,” he added. “You're as good as your last race.

"You can have five bad races and then you have this amazing result, and everyone's like: ‘Well, we knew that they could do it'.”

x