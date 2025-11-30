close global

﻿
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are pictured in a composite next to each other

F1 Noticias Hoy: Alonso señala a su enemigo; Castigan a Sainz y Williams en Qatar

F1 Noticias Hoy: Alonso señala a su enemigo; Castigan a Sainz y Williams en Qatar

Aloisio Hernández
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are pictured in a composite next to each other

GPFans te presenta las notas más interesantes de este domingo 30 de noviembre de 2025 en la Fórmula 1.

Carlos Sainz Hoy: ÚLTIMA HORA - FIA confirma CASTIGO para Williams. ::: LEER MÁS

Fernando Alonso Hoy: Señala a su PEOR ENEMIGO en Qatar y NADIE lo puede creer. ::: LEER MÁS

Fórmula 1

Últimas Noticias

F1 Hoy

  • 3 hours ago
Colapinto Noticias Hoy: Se hunde tras la qualy; Alpine le castiga los errores en Qatar
F1 Colapinto Hoy

Colapinto Noticias Hoy: Se hunde tras la qualy; Alpine le castiga los errores en Qatar

  • Hoy 03:00
Checo Noticias Hoy: Preocupa a Red Bull para 2026 con Cadillac
Checo F1 Hoy

Checo Noticias Hoy: Preocupa a Red Bull para 2026 con Cadillac

  • Hoy 03:00
F1 Noticias Hoy: Resultado Sprint y Qualy del sábado; Horario y parrilla del GP de Qatar
F1 Hoy

F1 Noticias Hoy: Resultado Sprint y Qualy del sábado; Horario y parrilla del GP de Qatar

  • Hoy 02:00
ÚLTIMA HORA: FIA confirma CASTIGO para Carlos Sainz y Williams
Williams

ÚLTIMA HORA: FIA confirma CASTIGO para Carlos Sainz y Williams

  • Ayer 21:04
Red Bull admite su ERROR y creen que Checo será RÁPIDO en 2026
Red Bull

Red Bull admite su ERROR y creen que Checo será RÁPIDO en 2026

  • Hoy 01:00
MÃ¡s noticias

