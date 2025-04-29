F1 Today: Sebastian Vettel speculation dismissed, German legend told return 'pointless'
A former Formula 1 team chief has rubbished claims Sebastian Vettel could only win when he had the fastest car.
F1 legend Michael Schumacher was told his 2010 return was 'pointless'
F1 legend Michael Schumacher was told his return to the sport in 2010 was 'pointless', it has emerged.
Former Red Bull insider declares favorite in race to sign Max Verstappen
A favorite has been declared in the race to sign four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.
Lewis Hamilton set for HUGE New York moment after Ferrari disaster
Lewis Hamilton's disastrous Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, coupled with his disappointing start to life as a Ferrari driver, may have the seven-time champion feeling low. But an off-track extravaganza is sure to perk him up!
Kelly Piquet posts snaps of Verstappen baby bump
Kelly Piquet has taken to Instagram to show off pictures of her baby bump, as she prepares for the arrival of her first child with Verstappen.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun