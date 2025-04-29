Denny Hamlin fires back at NASCAR rival with savage one-liner
Denny Hamlin fires back at NASCAR rival with savage one-liner
After being called out on social media following a wreck at Talladega on Sunday, NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has hit back with a savage one-liner.
Steve Graves, crew chief of Chris Buescher and the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford team, took to X to take aim at Hamlin after his driver was caught up in an incident during the Jack Link's 500.
The wreck in question was caused when Hamlin was giving his team-mate Christopher Bell a bump from behind, with Bell eventually getting out of shape whilst he did so. As a result, the No. 20 car flew into the infield wall and wrecked as a result, taking Buescher out on the way.
"This team works so hard every week, had our driver in position for the end of stage 1, and the guys that would consider themselves some of the best drivers in the world can't even get through a restart," Graves fumed in his X post.
Graves even poked fun at the fact that Hamlin is sponsored by an insurance company, Progressive, adding: "I see why you have an insurance sponsor Denny Hamlin, can I file a claim?"
NASCAR HEADLINES: NASCAR Today: Disgruntled driver issues protest verdict, Multiple Cup Series stars hit with Talladega penalties
Denny Hamlin responds to X call out
Naturally, Hamlin was asked about the incident and subsequent call out on his Actions Detrimental podcast on Monday.
And, the Joe Gibbs Racing star had a savage response for Graves.
"He can [file a claim]," he quipped. "Call Flo.
“But unfortunately for RFK, it’s a one-car maximum, and it looked like they needed three claims yesterday.”
Hamlin is referring to a bad day at the track for RFK, with Buescher not the only driver to endure a difficult outing.
Brad Keselowski was also caught up in a wreck during the race, and, whilst Ryan Preece finished second on the road behind eventual race winner Austin Cindric, he was disqualified post-race after his car failed inspection.
READ MORE: Team Penske suffer double blow after Joey Logano hit with Cup Series disqualification
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Denny Hamlin fires back at NASCAR rival with savage one-liner
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR champion Joey Logano SLAMS Team Penske team-mate after Talladega incident
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch team demand issued, Cup Series driver reveals doubts over future
- 3 uur geleden
Kelly Piquet posts snaps of Verstappen baby bump
- Today 03:00
Lewis Hamilton set for HUGE New York moment after Ferrari disaster
- Today 02:00
Kyle Busch NASCAR fans make their feelings known after shock Cup Series exit
- Today 01:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun