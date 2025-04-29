Denny Hamlin fires back at NASCAR rival with savage one-liner

After being called out on social media following a wreck at Talladega on Sunday, NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has hit back with a savage one-liner.

Steve Graves, crew chief of Chris Buescher and the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford team, took to X to take aim at Hamlin after his driver was caught up in an incident during the Jack Link's 500.

The wreck in question was caused when Hamlin was giving his team-mate Christopher Bell a bump from behind, with Bell eventually getting out of shape whilst he did so. As a result, the No. 20 car flew into the infield wall and wrecked as a result, taking Buescher out on the way.

"This team works so hard every week, had our driver in position for the end of stage 1, and the guys that would consider themselves some of the best drivers in the world can't even get through a restart," Graves fumed in his X post.

Graves even poked fun at the fact that Hamlin is sponsored by an insurance company, Progressive, adding: "I see why you have an insurance sponsor Denny Hamlin, can I file a claim?"

Denny Hamlin responds to X call out

Naturally, Hamlin was asked about the incident and subsequent call out on his Actions Detrimental podcast on Monday.

And, the Joe Gibbs Racing star had a savage response for Graves.

"He can [file a claim]," he quipped. "Call Flo.

“But unfortunately for RFK, it’s a one-car maximum, and it looked like they needed three claims yesterday.”

Hamlin is referring to a bad day at the track for RFK, with Buescher not the only driver to endure a difficult outing.

Brad Keselowski was also caught up in a wreck during the race, and, whilst Ryan Preece finished second on the road behind eventual race winner Austin Cindric, he was disqualified post-race after his car failed inspection.

