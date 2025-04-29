NASCAR champion Joey Logano SLAMS Team Penske team-mate after Talladega incident

NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano unleashed an X-rated rant at Team Penske team-mate Austin Cindric during Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The incident that sparked Logano's rage happened at the end of stage two of the Jack Link's 500, with both Cindric and Logano racing near the front and in contention for the stage victory.

As the drivers came to the green and white checkered flag, however, Logano did not get the push from Cindric behind that he was seemingly looking for, with the No. 2 car checking up slightly, allowing Bubba Wallace to take the stage victory in his No. 45 Toyota.

Logano was furious and instantly got on the radio to slam Cindric: "Way to go Austin, way to go, you dumb f**k,"

"Way to f*****g go. What a stupid s**t. You just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a d*****s."

Austin Cindric reacts to Joey Logano frustration

Cindric, of course, had the last laugh, going on to take the victory in Sunday's race, whilst Logano was eventually disqualified after finishing fifth on the road.

Whilst celebrating his win, Cindric did take time to address the situation that sparked Logano's fury, revealing he was simply trying not to wreck everybody, his team-mate included.

“I felt like I kind of just got pinched,” Cindric said after the race. “I was trying not to wreck the cars in front of me, including Joey.

"It was a messy end of the stage that I feel like between myself, the 21, Joey could have probably done better. We let one slip there.

“I can understand his frustration without kind of seeing the whole picture. These are the types of things that when you’re expecting someone to have your best interest, those are the challenges, right?

"We have a lot of meetings centered around that. I feel like it requires constant maintenance. It’s not always pretty. The conversations aren’t always easy.”

