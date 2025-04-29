NASCAR report confirms four Cup Series cars set for further inspection after Talladega

NASCAR has confirmed that four Cup Series cars are set to undergo further inspection at their research and development center following Sunday's race at Talladega.

Officials were kept busy post-race in Alabama, with both Joey Logano and Ryan Preece being disqualified after their respective cars failed post-race inspections at the track.

In Logano's case, specifically, officials found the No. 22 to be in violation of Section 14.5.8.E, which covers spoiler braces used at superspeedway races, and Section 14.1.P under General Vehicle Assembly.

In Preece's case, it was discovered by officials post-race that he had 'unapproved shims in the rear spoiler area'.

However, in the report on the NASCAR website that confirmed the news, it was also revealed that four cars were set for further scrutiny this week.

NASCAR set to inspect four Cup Series cars

As per the report, officials indicated that the No. 5, No. 21, No. 10 and No. 23 cars of Kyle Larson, Josh Berry, Ty Dillon and Bubba Wallace were set to be looked at at their research and development center in North Carolina.

Larson and Dillon's car will undergo a full inspection, as well as engine dyno tests, whilst Dillon and Wallace's cars will simply be observed on the engine dyno.

What does this mean for those cars exactly? Well, cars are taken back to the R&D center from time to time, and often, it is just routine. However, if something illegal or that violated a rule were to be found, there would naturally be consequences.

However, for the most part, the further inspections are for educational purposes, as outlined on NASCAR's official website: "Sometimes, NASCAR will choose cars to take back to the R&D Center, but that’s more for engine education than anything else."

