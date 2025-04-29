F1 legend Lewis Hamilton delivers passionate statement as Ferrari struggles continue

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has delivered a defiant and passionate statement as he continues to adapt to his new machinery at Ferrari.

Hamilton made the move to the Scuderia ahead of the 2025 season, with huge hype surrounding the linkup.

However, just months after revealing that representing the Italian giants fulfilled a lifelong dream on his big unveiling, it has quickly turned into a nightmare for the seven-time champion.

Hamilton cut a dejected figure following his last outing at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, admitting that he was at a loss to explain why he had so far been unable to live up to expectations and confessing that he had not felt comfortable for one second of the race in the SF-25.

Lewis Hamilton addresses London crowd

Before turning his attention to this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, the 40-year-old flew back to the UK to open a brand new Fanatics Collectibles flagship store in London, where he was greeted by swarms of fans.

Taking a moment to address the crowd, the 105-time race winner thanked them for turning out in such big numbers to offer their support, before issuing a defiant promise on his Ferrari future.

"Please keep your fingers crossed," he said. "I'm not going to give up. Thank you all so much. I appreciate it.

"Still We Rise, right?"

Even despite his recent woes, he remains as popular as ever, and was clearly humbled by the words of one of those in attendance who said: "Lewis remember who you are, mate. You did it, you will do it again. So much love for you.”

Hamilton heads to Miami sitting seventh in the drivers' standings, 16 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, who finished more than 30 seconds ahead of his colleague in Jeddah.

To compound his misery, he also trails the man who replaced him at the Silver Arrows, rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Nevertheless, he continues to have the backing of Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur, who last week slammed media for their coverage of the disappointing start.

