NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Talladega Superspeedway today (Saturday, April 25) for qualifying ahead of the Ag-Pro 300.
This weekend's event comes after a dramatic ending to last weekend at Rockingham, with race winner Jesse Love disqualified post-race after his car failed NASCAR's technical inspections.
Richard Childress Racing appealed the decision, but failed to overturn the disqualification, meaning that Sammy Smith's win stands as we head to Talladega.
Smith's victory last weekend took him to eighth spot in the Xfinity Series standings, but he is still 130 points off current championship leader Justin Allgaier.
Amazingly, just 30 points separate Smith in eighth and Austin Hill in third, with Sam Meyer in second, albeit he too is some way off Allgaier, with an 87-point deficit to make up.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the standings look after Saturday's race at Talladega, and the action kicks off with qualifying this evening.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Talladega qualifying start times
NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway starts on Friday, April 25, at 5:30 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|5:30 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|5:30 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|5:30 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|5:30 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|5:30 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|4:30 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|4:30 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|4:30 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|4:30 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|4:30 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|4:30 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|3:30 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|3:30 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|3:30 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|3:30 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|3:30 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|2:30 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|2:30 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|2:30 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|2:30 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|2:30 PM
How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series live on TV today
In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on The CW in the United States. Qualifying action from Talladega Superspeedway today can be watched for FREE via The CW App.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|The CW
|Canada
|Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)
READ MORE: NASCAR announce official update following substance abuse suspension
