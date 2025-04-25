Chase Elliott fires brutal dig at NASCAR after major announcement

Chase Elliott has fired a dig at NASCAR when offering his thoughts on a major announcement made by the series this week.

In an official statement on Wednesday, NASCAR revealed the format for the 2025 All-Star race, with a few very key changes from last year.

Indeed, not only will the race will be extended from 200 laps to 250, NASCAR has also confirmed the introduction of a new 'promoter's caution rule'.

As per NASCAR's official statement: "A single, optional promoter’s caution flag potentially will be in the mix to reshape the race’s complexion. If that yellow flag takes place, it must fly before Lap 220 and cannot be used if a naturally occurring caution happens after Lap 200."

Chase Elliott fires dig at NASCAR

With the promoter's caution having the capability of truly shaking up the race and the potential to prove highly controversial depending on what happens if it is thrown, and when, it has been the big talking point coming out of NASCAR's announcement.

Naturally, ahead of this weekend's action in Talladega, the addition is likely to be put to many drivers, with Elliott one of the first to share his thoughts.

Whilst Elliott isn't opposed to the rule, the reasoning behind his judgement is rather damning on NASCAR, with the Cup Series' most popular driver calling out 'questionable decisions' that has been made when it comes to cautions previously.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm not opposed to it," Elliott explained on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"I think that there's been some questionable cautions thrown in the course of the history of the sport in general, so I'd just as soon know that that's coming and that's the plan beforehand, that they have one that they're gonna throw that they've announced is gonna be for entertainment purposes.

"I'm cool with that. I have no issues with it. That race to me is all about just having fun and putting on a good show, and if the show looks like it needs help, then they have something in their pocket to help it be entertaining."

