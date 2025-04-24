NASCAR announce MAJOR rule change that could prove controversial

NASCAR has announced the format of the 2025 All-Star Race in an official statement, with one major rule change that could cause huge controversy.

The annual All-Star Cup Series exhibition is scheduled to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 18, with all three national NASCAR series in action that weekend.

It is the third consecutive year the event will be held at the North Carolina track, although this year, there will be some big differences.

Indeed, not only will the race be extended from 200 laps to 250, NASCAR has also announced the introduction of a new 'promoter's caution rule'.

As per NASCAR's official statement: "A single, optional promoter’s caution flag potentially will be in the mix to reshape the race’s complexion. If that yellow flag takes place, it must fly before Lap 220 and cannot be used if a naturally occurring caution happens after Lap 200."

Whilst the race is an exhibition, if a driver gains a commanding lead and then such a caution comes out, it is bound to spark debate among both drivers and fans.

NASCAR All-Star format confirmed

On top of the aforementioned changes, NASCAR has revealed that a competition within the race will also take place between the three manufacturers – Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

NASCAR has dubbed this as the 'Manufacturer Showdown' and say it will 'include all drivers from the least represented manufacturer, and an equal number of drivers from the other two manufacturers selected based on their final All-Star grid positions'.

NASCAR's statement explains: "Team drivers will be scored against each other and the team with the lowest combined total of finishing positions will be the winner. Any tie would be broken by the best overall finish among the group."

Speaking on the format for this year's race, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer John Probst said: "The NASCAR All-Star Race continues to evolve as one of the most fun and innovative events on our calendar,”

“Returning to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third year in a row allows us to honor our sport’s roots while pushing the envelope with fresh competitive elements.

"The introduction of the Manufacturer Showdown brings a new layer of intensity and pride for our OEM partners, and fans can expect even more strategy, teamwork and drama on race day.”

