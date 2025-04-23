NASCAR reveal major update on DISQUALIFIED driver ahead of Talladega

NASCAR has revealed an update regarding Jesse Love and his recent disqualification ahead of the Talladega race weekend.

Love, who has raced in the Cup Series this season but competes full time in the Xfinity Series, won Saturday's race at Rockingham Speedway. However, hours after the finish, NASCAR revealed that Love had been disqualified after his No. 2 Chevrolet failed post-race inspection.

In their official statement, NASCAR confirmed that Love's No. 2 Chevrolet was deemed to have violated Rule 14.14.2.I-5.h, which covers trailing arm spacers and pinion angle shims.

NASCAR series director Eric Peterson explained: "All mating surfaces of those parts need to be in complete contact with each other."

"Unfortunately, they violated that rule and were disqualified."

Latest update in Jesse Love case emerges

On Monday, Richard Childress Racing released an official statement regarding the disqualification, confirming that they planned to appeal.

At the time, that appeal hearing had not been given a date, but that has now changed.

NASCAR has confirmed that the appeal hearing will take place on Wednesday, April 23, ahead of this weekend's action at Talladega Superspeedway.

Whilst this is swift, it follows the trend of disqualifications involving a win typically being held in the same week, so that all drivers and teams are clear on results heading into a new race.

However, despite the appeal, there is no guarantee that the disqualification will be overturned.

Earlier this season, for example, Parker Kligerman's appeal following his Truck Series win and subsequent disqualification was rejected.

