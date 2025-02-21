NASCAR announce appeal result after CONTROVERSIAL Daytona disqualification

NASCAR have revealed the outcome of an appeal against their decision to disqualify a driver last week.

Sunday saw the 2025 Cup Series start in earnest with the Daytona 500, won in dramatic style by William Byron after he took advantage of a last-lap wreck to go back-to-back.

Before that though, a Truck Series race was run – the Fresh from Florida 250 – and Parker Kligerman crossed the line first to take what he called the biggest victory of his life.

Unfortunately, that joy was short-lived as NASCAR announced post-race that his #75 car had been disqualified after car inspection due to his ride height being too low at the rear.

Thank you all for the support. This has been one of the hardest weeks of my racing life. I worked with the team 24/7 on the appeal since Saturday night.



The truck raced legal. And won legal



Due to an unfortunate circumstance in tech. It was measured at an improper height that… pic.twitter.com/zpb4h4PhjL — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) February 21, 2025

Henderson Motorsport react to appeal ruling

His Henderson Motorsports team immediately announced their intention to appeal the decision, claiming: "We feel that we have a very valid case to present to NASCAR."

Unfortunately for them, the three-person appeals panel of Bill Mullis, Tommy Wheeler and Kevin Whitaker seemed to disagree, dismissing the appeal on Thursday and upholding the original decision.

In their decision, they wrote: "The panel confirms it is more likely than not a rules violation did occur and the disqualification penalties in Rule 10.5.2.4 necessitate a race disqualification."

Henderson Motorsport also reacted to the decision on social media, writing: “Unfortunately we have lost our appeal regarding our disqualification from last week’s race in Daytona. While we feel that we had a very strong case, we respect the panel’s decision. We’d again like to thank all the fans for their support. We’ve shown that we can compete, and we’ll be back. See you all in Bristol!”

