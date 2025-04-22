close global

Max Verstappen issues blame over Saudi Arabian Grand Prix penalty silence

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed why he chose not to publicly discuss the penalty handed to him at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The four-time and reigning world champion was hit with a five second time penalty in Jeddah after the stewards deemed he had gained an advantage by leaving the track at turn one in a lap one incident alongside Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen was clearly unhappy with the decision when talking to his race engineer on team radio, but was at pains to avoid saying anything controversial in post-race media sessions.

The Dutchman was out of his first post-race interview within 30 seconds, and later on claimed that he was electing to stay silent because social media has led to his words being twisted.

Verstappen: It's better not to say too much

Asked about the incident by assembled media on Sunday, he said: “It happened very fast. I think it’s better not to talk about it. Anything I say or try to say about it might get me in trouble.”

A follow-up question was posed, pondering whether Verstappen's recent abrupt answers have shown a driver who is enjoying his sport less.

“No," he replied. "It has to do with social media in general, and how the world is. I prefer not to talk a lot because sometimes your words can be twisted or people interpret it in a different way. It’s honestly better not to say too much. So that’s what I’m trying to do.

“Like I said before, it’s just the world we live in. You can’t share your opinion because it’s not appreciated apparently, or people can’t handle the full truth. Honestly, it’s better if I don’t say too much.

“It also saves my time because we already have to do so much. It’s honestly just how everything is becoming. Everyone is super sensitive about everything. And what we have currently, we cannot be critical anyway. So less talking – even better for me.”

