Kyle Busch name-dropped as Kyle Larson doubles down on NASCAR criticism

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been name-dropped by fellow NASCAR star Kyle Larson as he doubles down on his criticism of the racing series.

Larson attempted the sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend and has had a lot to say since coming away with victories in the Cup and Xfinity Series races.

The Xfinity Series, in particular, has come under fire from Larson, with the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports car stating that he wanted to dominate the field and embarrass NASCAR in Saturday's race because they don't allow Cup Series guys to run as much as they used to.

"I just want to embarrass NASCAR a little bit, because they just don’t let Cup guys run anymore," he told Kevin Harvick on the Happy Hour show.

"So, I like to go and run those Xfinity races and just get ten-second leads to let them realize that they got a lot of room to improve. And I think that's only better for our sport.

"You know, when those young guys can compete with Cup guys, they're better suited for the Cup Series once they get there."

Kyle Larson continues NASCAR criticism

Larson has now doubled down on his criticism of NASCAR and their policy in a recent appearance on SiriusXM Radio, citing Busch and a host of other established Cup Series names that he raced against in the Xfinity Series to further prove his point.

"When I was a full-time Xfinity guy, I loved that the Cup Series, or when Cup guys would run, and they got to run every single week, so it really pushed me to become a better racecar driver, because I could compare myself to them,” Larson explained.

"I could race behind them, learn from guys like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth and whoever else. I even raced against Jimmie Johnson in an Xfinity race.

“So I felt like because of that, once Xfinity guys, or even back before me, Busch series or whatever, when they came to Cup, they were ready for Cup because they were competing with Cup guys every Saturday and beating them or getting beat, but regardless, they were learning."

Kyle Larson celebrating his Cup Series win at Bristol on Sunday

Larson continued, citing 2022 Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs as a driver who has struggled to adapt to the Cup Series as a result of the issue.

“Well, now you don’t get that, so Xfinity guys, I don’t feel like are as good as they once were, and definitely not as prepared for Cup as they once were," Larson continued.

"I think that’s why you see a guy like Ty Gibbs. I really like Ty Gibbs. He’s an Xfinity Series champion, but he’s yet to win a race.

"I think a lot of that comes from just the limits that NASCAR’s put on.”

READ MORE: 323-race NASCAR Cup Series star announces divorce from wife

Related