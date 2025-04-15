Kyle Larson aiming to 'embarrass' NASCAR over controversial rule change

Kyle Larson has revealed an unusual motivation that fuels his NASCAR Xfinity Series entries, after he won on Saturday and Sunday at Bristol this weekend.

The 2021 Cup Series champion has been on a roll across the board this year, winning two races at each race weekend where he's attempted a clean three-race sweep so far.

Homestead saw him come from behind to win in the Truck Series on the Friday before pulling out a massive lead in the Xfinity Series race, only for a late caution to come out. Larson was nudged at the restart, dropping him to fourth, where he finished – before rebounding to win the Cup Series race the next day.

Bristol saw him thwarted in the Truck Series by some inopportune late weather-related cautions, finishing just second before taking Xfinity and Cup Series victories, leading 276 of 300 laps in the former and 411 of 500 laps in the latter.

Larson hoping to teach Xfinity Series drivers a lesson

NASCAR have restricted Truck Series and Xfinity Series running for Cup Series drivers in recent years, capping them out at five races in each in a move many drivers have criticized.

Speaking on the Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast after his dominant weekend, he revealed: “Not really in the Truck side of things but in Xfinity, I do get motivated – and this is gonna come across very cocky – but I want to embarrass them.

"I just want to embarrass NASCAR a little bit, because they just don’t let Cup guys run anymore."

He insisted that wasn't just a point of personal bitterness but also a protest against the lack of appropriate comparisons for young Xfinity drivers, continuing: "The kids probably think they’re in a good spot. They don’t know where the bar is really at.

"So, I like to go and run those Xfinity races and just get ten-second leads to let them realize that they got a lot of room to improve. And I think that's only better for our sport. You know, when those young guys can compete with Cup guys, they're better suited for the Cup Series once they get there."

