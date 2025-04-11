NASCAR star Kyle Busch issues verdict as Kyle Larson attempts Bristol sweep
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has shared his thoughts on Kyle Larson attempting the sweep at Bristol this weekend.
Larson fell short of his sweep attempt at Homestead last month, where he was denied the historic feat despite winning both the Cup and Truck race that weekend.
Now, Larson is making another attempt and is set to race in all three national NASCAR series once again, starting with the Truck Series' Weather Guard Truck Race on Friday night.
Larson will then race in Saturday's Xfinity Series' SciAps 300 before taking on the Food City 500 in the Cup.
Kyle Busch on Kyle Larson triple sweep attempt
Busch is in a unique position to comment on Larson's effort, given that he is the only driver ever to win all three national NASCAR races on the same weekend.
Not only that, but he has done it twice, first in 2010 and then again in 2017, with both coming at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“He just tried it at Homestead and came awfully close,” Busch explained on Larson's sweep attempt.
“Barring a restart late in the going, he had it. That’s what happens with the triples, man.
"There are so many variables that can come down to whether you get it or not."
Busch added: “If somebody can beat Larson off of pit road on the final run of the Cup race and he can’t pass them, that’s what happens in that one.
"But I’m sure he’ll go and do well, and so be it."
