F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

This weekend's Chinese Grand Prix is the first sprint weekend of the 2025 Formula 1 season, giving fans some extra racing to watch.

A chaotic weekend last time out in Australia opened the season with a bang, and there's no rest for the drivers as they've headed immediately to Shanghai for round two.

The drivers will have limited time to prepare for the Chinese GP, with one free practice session before Sprint qualifying on Friday - particularly challenging considering the track has been resurfaced at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Introduced in 2021, the 100-kilometre Sprint race injects a shot of adrenaline into the traditional Grand Prix schedule, and will be held on Saturday, followed by the traditional qualifying session which sets the stage for the main race on Sunday.

Let's take a look at the Sprint qualifying start times and how you can catch all the action from Shanghai.

When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Chinese GP?

The first Sprint shootout of the 2025 season at the Chinese GP kicks off on Friday, March 21, at 3:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, March 21 2025

Location Start Time
Local Time (CST) 3:30 PM
New York, United States (ET) 3:30 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 2:30 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 1:30 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 12:30 AM
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 7:30 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 6:30 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 6 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 3:30 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 1:30 AM
Berlin, Germany (CET) 8:30 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 4:30 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 9:30 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 9:30 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 3:30 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 1 PM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 4:30 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 3:30 PM

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

