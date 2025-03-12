Spice Girl prepares for F1 husband departure and fresh adventure

Geri Halliwell-Horner will say a temporary farewell to husband Christian Horner, as the pair go separate ways around the globe at the start of the Formula 1 season.

The former Spice Girl, known best in the 90s as Ginger Spice, has had multiple career since leaving the pop group in 1998, including a solo career and a venture in writing.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton sent BRUTAL warning as Red Bull confirm surprise late exit

READ MORE: F1 chief Christian Horner speaks out on alleged leaked messages after 2024 controversy

The 52-year-old’s writing career began in 2007 when she signed a six-book deal for a series of children's novels, titled Ugenia Lavender, with the book’s release making her 2008's most successful female celebrity children's author.

However, Halliwell has recently revived her writing career and has ventured into the young adult genre with her new Rosie Frost series.

Geri will not be in the F1 paddock in April

Geri Halliwell is married to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell-Horner embarks on US book tour

Rosie Frost is a fantasy and adventure series about an orphaned girl who is sent to a school for extraordinary teenagers and a sanctuary for endangered species, as she also goes on a journey of self discovery.

The second book of the trilogy Ice on Fire will be available on April 10, and ahead of its release Halliwell has announced on Instagram her plans for a US book tour.

Halliwell’s tour kicks off on April 6 in New York and will cover five destinations including Philadelphia, St Louis, Atlanta with the tour concluding in Miami on April 11.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 COMEBACK scrutinised after huge Cadillac announcement

The author’s US book tour adventure will see her leave home and say farewell to husband Christian Horner, as the Red Bull boss will be trackside at the Japanese and Bahrain Grands Prix.

Halliwell recently made a public appearance at Harper Bazaar's International Women's Day event, where she delivered a passionate speech about the role of women and concluded that women should continue to 'lift each other up'.

READ MORE: F1 insider drops Max Verstappen to Ferrari BOMBSHELL on the eve of 2025 season