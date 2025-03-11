'Always question marks' at Red Bull after Horner controversy

A Formula 1 expert has claimed there will 'always' be question marks at Red Bull after a turbulent 2024 season.

The team struggled mightily last year compared to the previous two seasons, dropping from a clear first to third in the constructors' championship and losing a number of key staff members, including design legend Adrian Newey.

Furthermore, Horner was the subject of an internal investigation following accusations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

Horner was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, and despite speculation over the future at the team, will once again be at the helm in 2025.

Christian Horner suffered a turbulent 2024 both on and off the track

Controversy surrounding the Red Bull boss has featured in the new series of Drive to Survive

Horner allegations featured in Drive to Survive

The Brit has been eager to move on from the unsavoury period and focus on getting Red Bull back to the top of the order after losing their constructors' crown to McLaren last season.

Max Verstappen will line up alongside Liam Lawson at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix as the new season gets under way, but following the release of the latest season of Drive to Survive, the controversy surrounding Horner has once again come into full view.

Season 7 of the hit Netflix show premiered last weekend, with the Horner storyline featuring heavily in the first episode, Business as Usual.

Will Buxton addressed the speculation regarding Horner in the latest series

During the episode, Horner directly addresses the matter, as does F1 journalist Will Buxton, who admitted that other teams would be on high alert to see if the sport's most dominant team over recent years would be affected.

“There will always be question marks over the internal situation at Red Bull," said Buxton.

"Every team will have their eyes on how this plays out and whether that has done anything to knock that team off centre."

