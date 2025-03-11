Hamilton reveals 'yapping' hotel room hangout with A-list STAR

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on a close personal relationship which formed at the famous Wimbledon tennis tournament.

The Formula 1 legend has made perhaps the most anticipated F1 move in the 21st century this winter, leaving a 12-year partnership with Mercedes to join Ferrari, the biggest name in the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari injury SCARE as seven-time champion facing major setback

READ MORE: F1 chief Christian Horner speaks out on alleged leaked messages after 2024 controversy

Hamilton has already got behind the wheel of his 2025 car during testing, but will make his racing debut for the Scuderia at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The 40-year-old has made no secret of his desire to challenge for an elusive eighth world title, and having endured several years of frustration at the Silver Arrows, believes a change in environment could spark a change in fortunes.

He will line up alongside Monegasque racer Charles Leclerc in 2025, who has championship ambitions of his own.

Lewis Hamilton is set to make his Ferrari racing debut in Australia this weekend

The Brit bid an emotional farewell to Mercedes at the end of last season

READ MORE: F1 insider drops Max Verstappen to Ferrari BOMBSHELL on the eve of 2025 season

Hamilton forms friendship with fashion icon

But while Hamilton hopes to enjoy success on the track over the coming months, he is also keen to explore other areas of interest away from the world of F1.

One of his main passions is fashion, with his choice of race-day attire turning heads in and around the paddock over the years.

He recently became an ambassador for UK active wear designer Lululemon, has collaborated with big names such as Kim Jones and Dior, and owns his own clothing line, Plus 44.

In May, he is also set to co-chair the Met Gala alongside Colman Domingo, Pharrell, A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Hamilton has made no secret of his interest in the world of fashion

And speaking to GQ, Hamilton has revealed he finally got the opportunity to talk to fashion icon Wintour last year after the pair were seated together at Wimbledon.

“We just realised that we had so much more in common,” he said.

“She doesn’t want to talk about fashion all day, she’s really into tennis, so we had this great conversation and our friendship blossomed from there.

"I’ve sat in a hotel room with her for an hour and a half just yapping, it’s been so cool.”

READ MORE: F1 make BLOCKBUSTER US announcement as huge Cadillac news confirmed

Related