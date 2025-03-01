Huge Red Bull F1 update announced as driver SPLIT revealed

A major update has emerged on Visa Cash App Racing Bull's driver Yuki Tsunoda on the eve of the 2025 season.

Tsunoda is a part of the Red Bull driver pool and currently drives for their sister team VCARB, having previously been an academy member in the junior ranks.

However, Tsunoda now has four seasons of experience under his belt, having joined the grid in 2021. Despite this, the Japanese driver was overlooked for a promotion to Red Bull last season when Sergio Perez departed, with Liam Lawson getting the nod instead.

It was seen to be somewhat of a controversial decision when it was revealed at the end of 2024 that Lawson would be taking the seat alongside Verstappen, with the New Zealander only having raced in 11 grands prix.

Now, it has been confirmed that Tsunoda has split with his management team off the back of the disappointing outcome, instead taking on board a new team.

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said during the pre-season testing broadcast that this could mean a split for the Japanese racing star from Red Bull as a whole, with Tsunoda tipped to take a different path for 2026.

Red Bull's partnership with current engine manufacturer Honda is coming to an end, with Honda Racing instead partnering with Aston Martin in the future, with the Japanese car manufacturer keen to keep a Japanese racing star in F1.

"The news on Yuki this morning is that he’s split with his management, and he’s got a new management team in," Croft revealed on Sky Sports F1.

"This indicates to me that there is a split coming from Red Bull at some stage during the season, and this will be his last season in that Red Bull stable."

