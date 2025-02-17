Kyle Busch slams NASCAR after Daytona 500 incident

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has issued a social media rant against the sport's race stewards, following an incident at the Daytona 500 event.

The 2025 Daytona 500 event did not disappoint, with William Byron taking a stunning last-lap victory for his second consecutive Daytona 500 win, with Denny Hamlin left heartbroken.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Daytona 500 ends in HUGE wreck as driver DISQUALIFIED from race

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin suffers Daytona 500 HEARTBREAK as star takes DRAMATIC last lap victory

The NASCAR race was hampered by the weather, with the start time brought forward but the race still lasting well into Sunday evening due to two weather delays that amounted to around three and half hours.

Byron won from Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson, after a late wreck that ruined the chances of many competitors.

William Byron won Daytona 500

Kyle Busch finished a disappointing 34th

Busch angered by Daytona stewards

Now, 2015 and 2019 Cup Series champion Busch has had his say on a frustrating incident that left him unable to continue in the race.

Busch was involved in a multi-car smash, after Team Penske's Joey Logano tried to find space for an overtake, but clipped into Ricky Stenhouse, ending the races of several competitors, including Busch.

Busch's wrecked car was taken out of the race, with him finishing 34th, one spot ahead of Logano, whom Busch blamed for the incident after the race.

Now, Busch - whose long wait for a race victory continued at Daytona - has launched a scathing assessment of NASCAR stewards for the way they dealt with his damaged car, suggesting that they don't 'know their own rules and procedures'.

Cars are allowed three attempts to make minimum speed around the circuit, before they officially have to be withdrawn from the event.

In a post on X, Busch said: "Parked by @nascar officials. Rule says you have 3 attempts to make minimum speed.

"The race never went back green yet. I don’t even think they know their own rules or procedures."

Parked by @nascar officials. Rule says you have 3 attempts to make minimum speed. The race never went back green yet. I don’t even think they know their own rules or procedures. 🤬 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 17, 2025

READ MORE: NASCAR stars in BIZARRE linkup as TikTok sensation makes shock Daytona 500 appearance

Related