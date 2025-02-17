Daytona 500 DELAYED after second red flag as NASCAR issue official update

The 2025 Daytona 500 has been delayed for a second time due to adverse weather conditions.

With the original race start time having been brought forward by an hour due to the weather threat, running got underway as planned at 1:30 pm ET.

However, cars quickly returned to pit road and had their covers on, with the rain forecast hitting the track just 11 laps into the scheduled 200.

A lengthy rain delay followed before NASCAR finally offered an update, with cars returning to their cars at 5:25pm ET.

Rain has halted Daytona 500 running twice today

Daytona 500 delayed again

However, now, after 21 laps in total on the board, the red flag is out again as more rain hits the track.

This rain is not expected to last as long as last time, but it remains to be seen how long the delay is.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, NASCAR has issued the following statement.

The red flag is back out on Lap 20 due to weather.



Stick with us on FOX! pic.twitter.com/NYmPEqgBcb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2025

Despite the fact the rain is not set to last for long, the teams have covered their cars, with some drivers getting out of their vehicles until they are later called back.

