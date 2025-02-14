Lewis Hamilton issues special statement in Ferrari address

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a special statement to Ferrari, as he adopts the language of his new team in an Italian address.

Ferrari welcomed Hamilton to the team's base in Maranello last month, where he conducted his first test and made his debut in red.

The 40-year-old heads into the upcoming season with championship contention on his mind, hoping that Ferrari can provide him with machinery that is capable of fighting at the front of the pack.

Hamilton achieved six of his seven drivers' titles during his time with Mercedes, but just one championship victory with Ferrari would finally earn him a record-breaking eighth title, arguably cementing his status as the greatest the sport has ever seen.

Charles Leclerc has been handed a new team-mate in the form of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will now race in red for 2025 and beyond

Hamilton grateful for Ferrari's 'warm welcome'

As Hamilton's prepares for his on-track public debut with the Italian motorsport giant, a video has emerged on social media of the champion delivering a special message to Ferrari staff in Italian.

During a visit to the Ferrari factory, Hamilton read the message from a phone as he got to grips with the language in front of the adoring crowd.

Addressing the staff, Hamilton said: "Hello everyone. Thank you for your warm welcome."

"I am happy to start this new adventure with you, it’s always been my dream to be part of this team.

"I can’t wait to work with you."

