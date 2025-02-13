McLaren confirm STUNNING 2025 change

McLaren have confirmed a change for the 2025 Formula 1 season in a stunning release.

The Woking-based outfit found themselves in championship contention midway through the 2024 season, after Lando Norris claimed a maiden victory in Miami.

Gradually, McLaren emerged as the strongest team among the competitive pack, toppling Red Bull from their top spot in the constructors' standings, and eventually beating Ferrari to victory after a fight down to the wire at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris secured his fourth career victory at the season finale and cemented the team's first win in the constructors' championship since 1998.

McLaren reveal striking MCL39 livery

Between them, Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri achieved six grands prix wins in 2024, but their consistent presence in the points managed to keep them above their closest rivals Ferrari and Red Bull in the team standings.

McLaren worked well as a unit for the most part in 2024, and will no doubt be looking to do one better this season by stealing the drivers' title from Max Verstappen.

With Norris currently the favourite to dethrone the Dutchman, McLaren need to provide the British star with competitive machinery to give him a chance of getting closer to Verstappen than last year.

The new season may not start until March, but February is a busy month for F1 as the championship celebrates its 75th year. To honour the occasion, all 10 F1 teams will debut their new cars in front of a live audience at the O2 in London next week.

McLaren have now been the first team to reveal their 2025 challenger with a different livery, as Norris and Piastri shared 200 kilometres of permitted time on the track at Silverstone.

A key rule of the F1 75 Live launch event at, was that all teams refrain from leaking their new cars ahead of the big night.

Instead, McLaren have run a striking papaya and black camo livery during the testing at Silverstone so as not to spoil the big unveiling on February 18, in a stunning design change for the team.

