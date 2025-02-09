Mercedes announce MAJOR driver release

close global

Mercedes have announced a major release for their new Formula 1 star Kimi Antonelli.

The Brackley-based outfit lost Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari at the beginning of last year, after three disappointing seasons with Mercedes where the champion was out of the title race.

Hamilton claimed 84 grands prix victories with Mercedes across 12 seasons, including two last year, while their other driver in George Russell has just three career race wins.

In 2025, Russell will have a new team-mate, in 18-year-old Italian sensation Kimi Antonelli, who will race in his first F1 grand prix at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

Kimi Antonelli has replaced lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli and George Russell form Mercedes' 2025 lineup

Antonelli's debut helmet released

In Russell and Antonelli, Mercedes have a less experienced driver pairing, particularly when it comes to race victories and podiums.

The team are hoping to get closer to Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren in 2025, having finished a distant fourth in Hamilton's final season.

Both Russell and Antonelli will hope to compete for regular race victories, and maybe even make a challenge for what appears to be a wide-open drivers' championship.

Now, ahead of the new season, Mercedes have revealed a new release in a social media announcement, introducing Antonelli's all-new race helmet.

The Italian's first season in F1 will see him sport a predominantly blue design, with a heavy Italian flag influence on the sides, with a blur of green, white and red.

Antonelli also posted the new design to his Instagram page, with the caption: "Ready to race."

