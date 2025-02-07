Popular F1 figure reveals brave cancer update

Popular Formula 1 figure and former team boss Eddie Jordan has shared a brave update on his ongoing cancer battle.

Having founded and owned the Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991 to 2004, Jordan has a huge pedigree in the sport, turning to punditry in the last decade or more.

However, fans were left stunned when the 76-year-old revealed in December that he was fighting prostate and bladder cancer following a diagnosis earlier in the year.

Jordan admitted it had been a challenging and emotional period of his life, but has remained optimistic since receiving the news, and bravely used his platform to encourage others to get checked out.

Eddie Jordan was diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer in 2024

Jordan raced in F1 from 1991-2005 and achieved four race victories during that period

Eddie Jordan cancer update

Now, just weeks before the 2025 F1 season gets underway, Jordan has shared details of the treatment he has been receiving in Cape Town, South Africa, on his road to recovery.

Speaking to co-host and former McLaren star David Coulthard on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, he said: "I’m in the middle of a chemo cycle at the moment, which happened to be on today, as we’re doing this recording, in good shape.

"Cape Town has been brilliant. I’ve had the four chemo [chemotherapy] so far. Another planned two, which you never know if it hasn’t completely gone. Might have to go for another one or two.

Jordan shared the update with fellow podcast host and former F1 star David Coulthard

"You wouldn’t want your very best friend to have chemo, because it’s not something that’s very desirable.

"But at the same time, the outlook and the future is great. So God bless those guys in the medical field."

He then once again took the opportunity to deliver a powerful message that he hopes will save lives.

He continued: "I must say, look guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested, I’ll just leave it at that.

"I don’t want to be just like a gramophone record going round and round, but the reality is that there is a great chance of survival."

