Kelly Piquet makes STUNNING announcement ahead of Valentine's Day

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet has made a stunning announcement ahead of Valentine's Day next week.

The 36-year-old and Verstappen have been dating for several years now, and are also expecting the birth of their first child in 2025.

The model and social media star already shares a daughter, Penelope, with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, and Verstappen himself stated he feels somewhat prepared for the new family member given his practice with 'P' in his role as her 'bonus dad'.

Piquet is also the daughter of three-time champion Nelson Piquet, who raced in F1 between 1978 and 1991.

Max Verstappen became a four-time F1 champion at the 2024 Las Vegas GP

Verstappen enjoyed a relaxing winter break with partner Kelly Piquet and her daughter Penelope

Piquet makes Tiffany announcement

With Valentine's Day swiftly approaching, Piquet took to Instagram to share a new partnership just in time for February, revealing a collaboration with Jewellery giant Tiffany.

In the post, Piquet could be seen modeling some stunning pieces from the stylish collection, including a gold diamante encrusted bracelet bangle, which she showed off whilst holding one of the brand's iconic turquoise boxes, decorated with a delicate white ribbon.

Just when Verstappen and Piquet Jr. is set to arrive remains to be seen, with the pair understandably keeping that aspect of their exciting news private.

What is clear though is that 2025 is set to be a huge year for the reigning F1 champion, both on the track and perhaps even more importantly, off it.

