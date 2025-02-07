Ferrari announce F1 driver signing as NEW Hamilton team-mate confirmed

Lewis Hamilton has got another new team-mate at Ferrari after the team announced a new Formula 1 driver signing this week,

Hamilton has joined the Italian team ahead of the 2025 season, departing Mercedes after a highly successful 12 seasons there.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen tipped for Daytona 500 run as Cadillac secure NEW signing

READ MORE: Red Bull make significant driver change ahead of 2025 season

Ferrari already boasts what could be the strongest driver pairing of the upcoming season with Hamilton set to race alongside Charles Leclerc.

Now, though, their strength is in-depth, too, with the team confirming a driver who was on the grid full-time last year as their 2025 reserve.

Charles Leclerc will be joined by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton will have to adapt to a new race engineer in Riccardo Adami

Ferrari announce 2025 driver lineup addition

Axed Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu has been welcomed to the Ferrari family, joining Antonio Giovinazzi as the team's official reserve driver for 2025.

Zhou, who previously raced as part of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy from 2015 until 2018, found himself out of a full-time race seat at the end of the 2024 season after Sauber opted to drop both him and Valtteri Bottas in favor of a brand-new lineup.

Like Bottas, Zhou has now found a lifeline in the sport after securing a reserve role and will share the duties with Giovinazzi.

A statement from Ferrari read: "The Chinese driver returns to Maranello having previously spent four seasons with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. The Italian is reconfirmed in the role."

“Zhou Guanyu is taken on as a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP alongside Antonio Giovinazzi who continues in this role."

"Zhou shares the reserve driver role with Antonio Giovinazzi, who has worked with Scuderia Ferrari HP since 2017. The Italian will also continue to race in the World Endurance Championship in the number 51 Ferrari 499P, with which he won the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours."

Welcoming Zhou Guanyu back to the Ferrari family as he joins Antonio Giovinazzi as our official reserve driver! Zhou spent four years with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy from 2015 to 2018, and will split reserve driver duties with Antonio for the 2025 season pic.twitter.com/54OLL5uJm7 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 5, 2025

READ MORE: Perez enters F1 return talks as Cadillac decision made

Related