Ricciardo reveals STUNNING new season announcement

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has made a stunning new season announcement as the opening 2025 race weekend looms.

F1 will return at the Aussie star's home race on March 14-16, 2025, but sadly Ricciardo will not be present in the paddock as a driver.

Ricciardo got his start in the sport thanks to Red Bull but dipped in and out of their racing family since joining their junior ranks back in 2008.

After returning to the sport to drive for junior team VCARB however, the 35-year-old failed to live up to the team's expectations against Yuki Tsunoda and was replaced midway through 2024 by Liam Lawson.

The fan-favourite then caused quite a stir online by teasing retirement following his exit, with it appearing unlikely that he would return to F1 in the future in a full-time seat.

Daniel Ricciardo's racing future is a hotly debated topic

Ricciardo Enchante release reveals new destination

Whilst a return to F1 appears off the cards for 2025, at least, the racing star's own merchandise brand Enchante revealed a new collection with a series of posts via the store's Instagram announcing their latest line, 'Enchante chalet'.

It seems a new season has arrived for Ricciardo and Enchante already, with the brand's website declaring: "chalet season has arrived".

The popular brand is well-traveled and even featured at the Las Vegas GP last year in the form of a pop-up store, despite Ricciardo no longer racing in F1 at the time of the event.

The Drive to Survive star reimagined his personal merch line in January 2023 after renaming the brand which was formerly known as Ric3 in a nod to the star's driver number which has followed him from team to team throughout his F1 career.

