F1 star reveals INSANE Hamilton experience in Italy

Formula 1 star Esteban Ocon has detailed the insane Lewis Hamilton experience he was fortunate enough to witness recently.

Heading into 2025, both Ocon and Hamilton have signed for new teams, with the Frenchman joining Haas and the Brit heading to Ferrari.

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement

Last week, Hamilton arrived at Maranello, Italy for the first time, too, sparking a frenzy on the streets with Ferrari supporters eager to get a glimpse of their new star.

And, as it turns out, Ocon was also in Maranello that day, carrying out work on the simulator, with Haas making use of Ferrari's equipment given the close partnership between the two teams.

Lewis Hamilton made his long-awaited Ferrari debut at Fiorano last week

Many fans of the Scuderia turned out to see their new man in action for the first time

Ocon excited by Hamilton 'passion'

Speaking to Canal+, Ocon - who left Alpine at the end of last season - said: “I was lucky enough to be in the same place on the same day because I was also at the Ferrari simulator.

“There was a crazy atmosphere, people were going crazy and it’s just wonderful to see that there’s so much passion for Ferrari [who supply Haas engines], for F1 of course, in the world, and that it’s growing all the time.

“It’s clear that to have the greatest driver of our generation in the most successful team is just something crazy.

"So yeah, I can’t wait to be able to fight on track with him, that’s for sure.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo tipped for US adventure after PAINFUL F1 experience

Esteban Ocon is set to line up for Haas this season following his Alpine exit

Hamilton hasn't been shy in sharing his excitement about starting the next chapter of what has already been an incredible career, and is looking forward to teaming up with Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia as he bids to secure a historic eighth-world drivers' title.

A number of fans turned out to see their new hero in action during his maiden test run but were initially left disappointed after heavy fog impacted visibility.

They did eventually catch a glimpse of their new hero as conditions improved, before delivering some of their predictions ahead of the much-anticipated new season.

Hamilton was joined by team-mate Leclerc at the circuit, with Ferrari having then gone on to test in Barcelona this week.

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen makes heartwarming family announcement

Related