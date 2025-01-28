NASCAR driver reveals NEW team as official 2025 statement made

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie is set to join two new teams after an official announcement confirmed his racing plans for 2025.

The 33-year-old is said to have had multiple offers on the table heading into the new racing season but has opted for a move that will see him start a new chapter in his career.

First of all, LaJoie will join Rick Ware Racing for a part-time schedule in 2025, racing in the #1 car for the team.

On top of that, however, LaJoie has also joined Amazon's Prime Video service as a race analyst for five Cup Series races between May and June.

LaJoie will be racing at Daytona next month

Corey LaJoie joins Prime Video

Last year it was announced that Prime Video will stream five races during the 2025 Cup Series season, and it appears LaJoie will be among the team covering the events.

He joins the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Adam Alexander, and Steve Letarte, who have already been confirmed as part of the team.

"The Amazon piece is one of the reasons why this year is going to look a little bit different,” LaJoie told NASCAR.com.

“When those guys were pursuing me towards the end of last year, I felt like there were things that were materializing in my life and doors that were opening from the Lord to allow me to see that there are other things that I can do outside of being a full-time Cup driver.

“My entire racing life, since I was 7 years old, I’ve been blindly focused on being a competitive race-winning Cup Series driver. I’ve worked and leveraged and did everything with that clear vision in mind.

"The way this past year went and the way my cards were dealt of not being in the right system at the right time, you can always Monday morning quarterback it because hindsight is always 20/20 as far as what you would change.

"But I think everything happened for a reason with the way my career had gone up to this point.”

