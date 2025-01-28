NASCAR make MAJOR playoff announcement as official statement released

close global

NASCAR officials have released an official statement on the current Cup Series playoff format and how things are going to look moving forward.

To the disappointment of some, it appears there will be no changes to the current format for the 2025 season, although potential changes could come in 2026.

At this stage, no definitive suggestions have been made regarding what those changes could look like in the future.

However, NASCAR are set to seek the opinion of a wide range of stakeholders on the matter throughout the 2025 season, including teams, drivers, manufacturers, and the media.

Joey Logano won the 2024 Cup Series playoffs

NASCAR official issues statement on playoffs

As part of the above announcement, NASCAR's executive vice president and chief racing development officer John Probst explained that the series wanted to avoid making small tweaks every season.

Instead, Probst prefers a more holistic approach.

"I don’t think we want to get in the habit of making small little tweaks every season to the playoffs,” explained Probst.

“Where we landed was for 2025 not making any changes to the playoffs.

"Throughout the course of this year, we will get a working group together with some media folks, OEMs, Goodyear, drivers. We probably talked to most of the folks one-on-one about, where are we at? What are we thinking?

“Basically, we look at that as a workstream for a group of our stakeholders this year, to look at it holistically.”

The 2025 Cup Series season gets underway this weekend, with The Clash taking place at Bowman Gray Stadium.

NASCAR 2025 Joey Logano 2026 Daytona 500 Cup Series
