F1 reveal MAJOR Miami Grand Prix change that spectators will love
A major change is set to be introduced for the 2025 edition of the Miami Grand Prix with spectators in mind.
Formula 1 is set to return to the popular US city in May, with this year's race taking place over the weekend of May 2-4.
This time around will be the fourth time that the sport has raced in Miami, with the event having been added to the calendar in 2022.
Red Bull star Max Verstappen won the first two editions of the race in 2022 and 2023, but in 2024, McLaren's Lando Norris took a stunning victory — his first-ever win in F1.
F1 reveals new Miami Grand Prix ticket
With a sprint race set to take place at this year's event, fans attending the circuit are in for a treat, with competitive action set for all three days across the weekend, with F1 Academy and Porsche Carrera Cup North America racing also taking place.
And, for the first time ever, fans can now purchase one-day grandstand tickets for the race in Miami, offering spectators greater flexibility to enjoy different views across the Miami International Autodrome.
A limited number of One-Day tickets are available across all grandstands at the circuit, and all three days are expected to sell out with each day promising action-packed entertainment.
“We’re thrilled to offer One-Day Grandstand ticket options for the first time, allowing fans the opportunity to experience the Miami Grand Prix in a manner that best suits them,” said Tyler Epp, President of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
“We have listened to feedback from fans and understood their desire for single-day tickets, and this offering underscores our commitment to providing them as many unique experiences as possible to enjoy our race.
“In doing so, we are excited that we will have the opportunity to welcome even more attendees to the race weekend and make the sport more accessible to new motorsports fans looking to experience the high-speed spectacle of Formula 1.”
