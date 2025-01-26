Malcolm in the Middle star reveals NASCAR priority vs reboot

close global

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz has opened up on his priorities, as he tries to balance his NASCAR racing career with filming the show's reboot.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee is making his full-time debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, having entered four races with Reaume Brothers Racing in 2024.

READ MORE: NASCAR rule change hands LEGEND major Daytona 500 boost

Muniz also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year, entering three events for Joey Gase Motorsports - although he only qualified for two of them.

Malcolm in the Middle was nominated for a staggering 33 Emmys in its seven-season run, and it was announced last month that Disney+ have commissioned a reboot series, raising questions about how the show's titular character will fit his two big commitments into his schedule.

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce MAJOR 2025 signing

Will Frankie Muniz race NASCAR in 2025?

Speaking to Fox's Bob Pockrass, Muniz said: "We have been talking about doing like a reboot - a reunion show of Malcolm - I think for over 10 years now; before all the reboots started coming back. They're working around my NASCAR schedule.

"They told me I'm the first person they've ever had to work around a schedule [with] because normally an actor is just committed to the acting, but obviously I was a racecar driver before they greenlit the show."

It's not the first time Muniz has spoken about the difference between racing and acting, saying before: "The one amazing thing about [NASCAR] that I love, definitely compared to being an actor, is it's not subjective.I can think I did a great job in the movie and think I did a good job acting, I put my soul into a character and people see that and they were like meh, it was okay.

"[In NASCAR] if you're good and you belong, you're at the top of the leaderboard. At least [you] can see where you stand. I love that."

READ MORE: Busch issues health update after career-ending NASCAR crash

