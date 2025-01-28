Hamilton Ferrari F1 REPLACEMENT threat revealed as team 'can't ignore' hot talent

A Formula 1 team chief has tipped a future star to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, claiming that the Italian team will not be able to ignore his talent.

Hamilton has made the mega move to Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond, with the seven-time champion believed to have signed a multi-year deal with the option for an extension.

Naturally, that cements the team's current lineup in place for quite some time.

Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc is also contracted for the foreseeable future having inked a deal to remain there until 2029.

Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari became official last week

Ferrari star Ollie Bearman will join Haas in 2025

Who will replace Lewis Hamilton?

Ferrari, of course, does have their junior talent to still consider moving forward, however, none more so than Ollie Bearman after his impressive 2024.

Despite a late call, Bearman impressed on his F1 debut with Ferrari last season when he replaced Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and secured a P7 finish, prompting interest from F1 teams to sign the youngster for 2025.

The Brit will compete in his first full-time season with Haas this year, but team principal, Ayao Komatsu, believes he could potentially be the man to step up to Ferrari in two years — when his contract with Haas finishes and Hamilton's contract at Ferrari ends.

"Yes. He is a Ferrari driver and we've got him for two years - plus an option for an extra one – but if we do a good job and if Ollie does a good job, there's no way Ferrari can ignore that,” Komatsu said to Autosport.

In a separate Reuters interview, Komatsu added: "The fact that we've got two years solid with Ollie, provided nothing happens with Lewis and Charles at Ferrari, is great,"

"So if we work together and make improvements together such that at the end of ’26, Ferrari insist that they want to have Ollie in their car, that must be a compliment to us.

"These two years we have got with Ollie we are determined to make it work and if we get to the stage where Ferrari is happy enough to take Ollie for ’27, we’ve done a good job."

