Former F1 star and Daytona winner drops HUGE hint on NASCAR return

An ex-Formula 1 driver has hinted at a return to NASCAR in the near future, as he continues his Stateside racing career.

An impressive 75 starts in F1 has led to a successful career in other series, with enormous race wins in a number of iconic events.

READ MORE: NASCAR rule change hands LEGEND major Daytona 500 boost

Kamui Kobayashi has won the 24 Hours of Daytona twice (at time of writing, with the 2025 edition still in progress) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, also winning two World Endurance Championship season titles.

The Japanese driver has raced two NASCAR Cup Series races, one in each of the last two years, but only on the road courses at COTA and Indianapolis.

READ MORE: Indy 500 LEGEND set for NASCAR debut at Daytona 500

Which NASCAR team does Kamui Kobayashi drive for?

The 38-year-old has competed in both of his NASCAR races for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin owned 23XI Racing, and would presumably continue competing for that team.

Speaking a week before the first non-points NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, Kobayashi said: "I want to race an oval race at one point. Not yet so far. We have been getting more projects around, and I think if I have the opportunity, I want to do it, of course.

"But this year's project so far, we're going to be quite busy more than last year so I think it's going to be challenging to achieve this in this year but if in the future...if I have an opportunity, I would do it."

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce MAJOR 2025 signing

Related