Red Bull announce HUGE re-entry into NASCAR

Red Bull have re-entered NASCAR for 2025, re-entering the Cup Series more than a decade after pulling their team out of action.

The energy drink brand, whose team has been the dominant force of the 2020s in Formula 1, have come back to a team co-owned by Grammy Award winning artist Pitbull.

The Austrian company will become the main sponsor of the Trackhouse Racing team's Shane van Gisburgen #88 car for five races this year, as well as the team's official energy drink sponsor and the Cup Series debut of teenager Connor Zilisch's #87 Red Bull Chevrolet at COTA.

Van Gisbergen has been a Red Bull athlete since his Supercars series days in Australia and New Zealand, while the 18-year-old Zilisch joined the Red Bull ranks last year.

Red Bull join Trackhouse Racing as major sponsor

Justin Marks, founder and co-owner of the team, said: "It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR. Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company."

"This is a huge win for our sport and a moment that will resonate with the millions of NASCAR fans around the world. I’m thrilled for Connor, Shane, and every member of Trackhouse to partner with who I consider to be the greatest motorsport company in the world. We are more than honored to welcome Red Bull to the Trackhouse Racing family."

Van Gisburgen added: “I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home.

“I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor and Trackhouse Racing.”

