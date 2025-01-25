NASCAR announce MAJOR positive change for 2025 race

NASCAR have announced a major change for the 2025 edition of the Chicago Street Race.

The race in Grant Park could be cut from the calendar after this year, its contract running out but with an option to extend it for 2026 and 2027.

Last year saw attendances for the weekend drop by around 5%, although attendance for the race itself was up to 53,063 from 47,405 in 2023.

NASCAR announced this week that ticket prices for the 2025 edition will be slashed, with free tickets for both the Saturday and Sunday running for children under the age of 12.

NASCAR drivers will be back on the streets of Chicago in 2025

How much are tickets for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2025?

A single-day general admission ticket will cost $99, reduced from $150 last year. A two-day general admission ticket will set fans back $150, down from $269. Meanwhile, seating starts at $200, with Frontstretch Premium Reserved seats at at $350, nearly 50% down from last year.

Julie Giese, president of the race, said in a statement: “Unlike events at brick-and-mortar stadiums, we have a unique opportunity to continually refine every element of our race based on key learnings and feedback from attendees and our neighbors in Chicago.

"We’ve listened to their feedback, and we’re being even more creative this year – optimizing our product offerings while continuing to look for ways to be good neighbors by reducing the set-up and tear-down time even further.”

Race organisers managed to bring down their set-up and tear-down processes by 12 days last year, having been criticized by locals for the length of time the 2023 event took to clear the park.

