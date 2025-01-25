NASCAR announce MAJOR positive change for 2025 race
NASCAR announce MAJOR positive change for 2025 race
NASCAR have announced a major change for the 2025 edition of the Chicago Street Race.
The race in Grant Park could be cut from the calendar after this year, its contract running out but with an option to extend it for 2026 and 2027.
READ MORE: NASCAR team announce MAJOR 2025 signing
Last year saw attendances for the weekend drop by around 5%, although attendance for the race itself was up to 53,063 from 47,405 in 2023.
NASCAR announced this week that ticket prices for the 2025 edition will be slashed, with free tickets for both the Saturday and Sunday running for children under the age of 12.
READ MORE: Indy 500 LEGEND set for NASCAR debut at Daytona 500
How much are tickets for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2025?
A single-day general admission ticket will cost $99, reduced from $150 last year. A two-day general admission ticket will set fans back $150, down from $269. Meanwhile, seating starts at $200, with Frontstretch Premium Reserved seats at at $350, nearly 50% down from last year.
Julie Giese, president of the race, said in a statement: “Unlike events at brick-and-mortar stadiums, we have a unique opportunity to continually refine every element of our race based on key learnings and feedback from attendees and our neighbors in Chicago.
"We’ve listened to their feedback, and we’re being even more creative this year – optimizing our product offerings while continuing to look for ways to be good neighbors by reducing the set-up and tear-down time even further.”
Race organisers managed to bring down their set-up and tear-down processes by 12 days last year, having been criticized by locals for the length of time the 2023 event took to clear the park.
READ MORE: NASCAR rule change hands LEGEND major Daytona 500 boost
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull announce HUGE re-entry into NASCAR
- 15 minutes ago
Mercedes' reaction to STUNNING announcement revealed
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR announce MAJOR positive change for 2025 race
- 2 uur geleden
Aston Martin star delivers Newey BLOW in 2025 prediction
- 3 uur geleden
Every F1 driver set to compete at ICONIC US race including former Red Bull and Ferrari stars
- Yesterday 22:00
Wolff in BRUTAL verdict on new driver expectations
- Yesterday 21:00